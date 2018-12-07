1997 Michigan action-comedy movie 'Grosse Pointe Blank' to screen with star John Cusack in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio - Actor and producer John Cusack will be coming to the Stranahan Theater in Toledo on Feb. 8 for a screening of his 1997 movie, "Grosse Pointe Blank."

RELATED: LIST: Most successful movies made in Metro Detroit

After the film, Cusack will hold a discussion regarding his career and the making of the Michigan-based action-comedy.

In "Grosse Pointe Blank," Cusack plays Martin Blank, a hit man who is sent on a mission to assassinate someone in Metro Detroit while attending his 10-year high school reunion in Grosse Pointe. It includes Dan Aykroyd, Joan Cusack, Hank Azaria, Minnie Driver and Alan Arkin in supporting roles.

The film was written by Sterling Heights native Tom Jankiewicz.

The showing will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Stranahan Theater and Great Hall at 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. in Toledo. To learn more or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.