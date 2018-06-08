1D4 POLL: What's your favorite video gaming moment?

The earliest video game dates back more than 70 years ago and in that time there have been generations of people building memories around the second largest media industry in the country.

To help set the tone, here are three gaming memories favorites from Local 4 and 1D4 staff.

Ron Stratton: "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" and the discovery of multiple endings.

My initial play through of the game was very enjoyable. Here we were in the 32-bit era with our state of the art polygons, yet here was this 2D side scroller that played a whole lot like "Super Metroid", but with an incredible soundtrack and a wonderful sense of exploration. But wow, it’s short. Hmmm, that's too bad, I flew through it in a weekend. Oh, well.

Fast forward to school and the word of mouth from friends (this was a time long ago, before YouTube), and I find out that maybe I should try that again, but this time, equip the holy glasses instead of losing them in my inventory.

Wow, what a revelation! The so called “bad ending” now lead to the entire castle inverting and a whole new section to play! What would ensue was a game that I would easily lose hundreds of hours in with replayability that would keep this game in heavy rotation for me for the next twenty years.

Dane Sager Kelly: "System Shock 2" and the discovery that games can be scary

The first game to ever scare the heck out of me was the "Bioshock" and "Prey" spiritual predecessor, "System Shock 2."

The game starts on humanity's first faster-than-light starship where things immediately go wrong. Progressing through the ship, the player always seemed to be only a few seconds behind whatever madness is going on; you'd hear screams and crashes from whatever room you were about to enter, discovering still smoking destroyed terminals and fresh blood splatter. It was a tense build up to the reveal of the enemies, the crew that had been mutated by a virus while in hypersleep.

The first time I came across the enemies, I screeched and turned the game off. I did not return for more than a decade.

A few years ago, after loving all three "Bioshock" games, I repurchased "System Shock 2" from Steam and decided to revisit it as an adult. Making my way through the Von Braun's destroyed science labs and scream filled corridors, I chucked at my younger self for being so fearful of what felt like a futuristic adaptation of the earlier sections of "Half Life."

When I finally came across the mutated crew as a mature and stable adult, I screeched and turned the game off.

I have not returned to Von Braun since.

Jake Draugelis: "Timesplitters 2" and the 'Lord of Bullets'

I was in Dane's parents' rec room with friends playing through "TimeSplitters 2" with this rule: When you beat a level or died, you passed the controller. Miraculously, I had nearly made it to the end of a level set in cowboy times. This was huge because I had not gotten to hand over the controller in victory once that night.

As my brave time traveler looked out over the canyon with the glowing escape portal at the bottom, I realized in sudden terror that the entire canyon was full of desperados. Let me say it again for the people in the back -- THE ENTIRE CANYON WAS FULL OF ENEMIES.

I tried to get back to cover so I could figure out some plan for safety, but my character was shot several times in the retreat. When I finally got around a corner, I had one tiny sliver of health left. And there it was. Victory had been so close and now a single hit would kill my character. Worse, all along the canyon walls were enemies and I would be shot from every direction the moment I set foot in the canyon. I was, as a player, legitimately angry. It's not fun when you're consistently the worst person at a game and I was frustrated that his one victory was being taken away.

But this is not a story of a dead time traveler. No, dear friends, this is the story of The Lord of Bullets.

I decided that if I was going to go out; I was going out fighting. I selected dual revolvers -- the fastest firing weapons in that level -- and as I directed the time traveler to charge into the canyon I started slapping the triggers. Despite moving as wildly as possible to avoid getting shot myself; I could not seem to miss. As I spun around firing in all directions as fast as possible, I roared "I am The Lord of Bullets!"

It was a running gunfight, and it only ended when I sprinted to the edge of a ramp and took a four story dive... into the exit portal. Greatest FPS moment of my gaming career and I have never managed to beat a "TimeSplitters" level since.

