1D4 visits Plymouth Canton Educational Park for "Anime Park"

On May 5th, 1d4 visited Plymouth Canton High School for Anime Park, their annual anime convention. The convention is run by students in the PCEP Anime club.

There were tons of vendors and art, and the crowd was full of people in colorful costumes. Madeline and Jake took the opportunity to dress up as Jesse and James from Pokemon.

And what's the point of dressing up like anime villains if you can't challenge a bunch of high schoolers to a cosplay-off?

Unsurprisingly, the kids won that contest. Anime Park also competed and won in the 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards this year. These kids are amazing, and we strongly encourage you to check out Anime Park next year.

Check out the amazing con below!