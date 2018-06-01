4 tricks for spicing up your tabletop game

You've got a group coming over, the game is on. It will help you immensely to appreciate this article by listening to THIS JAM. You want to make this night of playing tabletop games, like Dungeons and Dragons, memorable.

Here are 4 ways to do that.

1. Props

Imagine this;

The Game Master (who will be referred throughout the rest of the article as GM) says, "Okay, so you all walk into the tavern. If you want to heal your wounds, you'll have to rest here for the night. Where do you go?"

A player answers. "The bar! My Dwarf loves a good ale."

The GM says, "Welcome, ye! First Ale's on the house to newcomers!"

Then, at the table, the GM takes an actual wooden tankard from his bag of tricks, fills it with the drink of choice at the table, and hands it to the player.

How much more impact does that have? It's crazy how immersive a few, simple props can make a gaming experience. In my own games I use tankards ($14 each on etsy via Mugforgifts) and plastic 'gold' coins as props. This allows the players to actually hold something in the world, and the difference is huge.

2. Other games

One of the best realizations to be had in the video game developer's world was that at one point we had enough processing power to put smaller games into our large games. This allows the player to take a small break from the patterns they've been following and play by different rules for some time.

There is no reason this can't be used in tabletop gaming. If there's a roll that is missed only slightly by a player character, I'll often offer an alternative for the player. For example, a missed healing check can become a quick round of "Operation".

"Remove the 'funny bone' without setting off the buzzer and your ranger lives!"

I also have a kid's suction-cup bow and arrow, and will use that for players who want to simulate attacking a monster that round without getting out of their chair. Similarly, Nerf guns work great for this.

While I still suggest that you generally stick to the core rules of the system you're playing, this is a great way to keep things interesting, and also to put some rules to conflicts that may not be covered in the book.

3. That good, good, sound

We all have cell phones, right? Play music! You have so much available to us through these miracle computers that fit in our hands. I use a few SFX apps that I downloaded from the play store. When a character misses and attack, they get a "whoosh!" sound played. When they hit, they get a "slice!" or whatever other sound is appropriate. In cities I play background chatter from YouTube, in forests I play nature sounds softly.

This is all easy to do, and takes almost no preparation. If you'd like to go a step further, ask your players some of the following questions;

What would you like your character's theme song to be?

What would you like your party's victory song to be?

What would you like your party's defeat song to be?

What animal call should I play when your character does something awesome?

This will seriously up the fun of your game.

4. Consequences

Have everyone in the group put in ten bucks at the beginning of the campaign. If they are successful in their campaign, buy something that everyone will enjoy. If they are not, put the money towards the next campaign.

Consequences don't need to be earned across a months-long campaign, either. You can have the comfiest chair in your house be awarded to whoever was the best role player during the last session, or give "last slice of pizza" rights to whoever has slain the most enemies.

The point of all of these things is to take events of the game and make them have consequences in real life. Keep the consequences light so people don't take it personally.

Alright, that's four! Now get out there and impress your players!

