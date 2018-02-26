About EXO, the K-Pop group that performed at the Olympic closing ceremony

One of the most popular groups in all of K-Pop, EXO, took the floor during the Olympic closing ceremony and within 4 hours there were already around 8 million tweets about the group. EXO is massively popular worldwide (even Olympic figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva is a huge fan!), and their dedicated global fans couldn't be more proud of their performance.

EXO’s main dancer Kai -- celebrated as one of the most recognized and talented dancers in K-Pop -- first took the floor using traditional-infused dance style, and the rest of the total of 8 members who performed arrived on futuristic vehicles. The group then performed what could probably be considered their most famous hit “Growl” (2013), showing off their unique and powerful choreography.

EXO then transitioned into their most recent single released 5 months ago, “Power”. A fitting choice for the Olympics where South Korea and every competing country could get pumped up to singing “we’ve got that power!” among the lights and fireworks that added to the energetic and celebratory atmosphere.

K-Pop legend, CL of the now disbanded but forever remembered girl group, 2NE1, also performed at the closing ceremony. CL performed her own, as well as her group’s hits, and people were thrilled to see her perform for South Korean television for the first time in a few years. CL recently made a U.S. debut, being fluent in English and an incredibly talented rapper and singer, as well as a charismatic performer.

A bit more about EXO:

EXO debuted in 2012 with an original 12 members, most of which were Korean, some of which were Chinese. EXO had two ‘subgroups’ called EXO-K (which sang in Korean) and EXO-M (which sang in Mandarin Chinese). Three of the Chinese members – Luhan, Kris, and Tao – left the group due to unfair treatment in 2014 and 2015 after a struggle with the label (which still continues today, according to recent news about Tao). Lay, the other Chinese member, is still a part of the group but has been on hiatus to promote in China where he is wildly successful -- as are the Chinese members who left. Lay, who is another main dancer, was therefore not at the Olympic performance, but should return for the group’s next comeback. One of EXO’s main vocalists, Baekhyun, also sang the Korean National Anthem at the International Olympics Committee opening ceremony.

