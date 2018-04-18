Anime Park: Anime con to be held at Canton High School

When: Saturday, May 5th, 2018 from 9AM to 6PM

Where: Canton High School, 8400 Beck rd, Canton, MI 48187

Admission: $3.00 per person

Anime Park is an annual anime convention, held at Plymouth Canton High school and organized by the students there. It features an artist's alley, dealer's room, cafe, game playing, and rooms to watch or participate in panels.

All are welcome, cosplay is encouraged, and there's a lot going on this year. They are introducing the new restaurant, Cafe Koen, which is peanut-free for those allergy conscious con-goers. Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch will be raffled off, and playable until the raffle. Also, the band "THEO" will be special guests playing in the Canton Little Theatre!

Expect to see us gallant 1d4 people there, covering events on Facebook Live and generally enjoying the anime chicanery!

From left to right: Club president Katrina Smith, board member Kayla Piarson, Treasurer Taylor Cvengros, and vice president Vincent Vasques.

The event is open to the public, but the school asks that cosplayers to keep costumes school appropriate, and to please not bring costume weaponry of any kind.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.