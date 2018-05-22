BTS' ARMY helps win them another Billboard Music Award

Partly in thanks to BTS, you've probably heard of K-pop within the last year or so, even if you had no clue what it was. This group made up of seven S. Korean singers, rappers, and dancers has taken the world by storm, and there's no sign of stopping.

Both this year and last, their appearance at the Awards stood out even to those who'd never seen them, for their incredible style and noticeable confidence, not to mention the massive flock of screaming fans.

Their fandom, called ARMY, grows in size every day, and their dedication to the group knows no bounds. BTS easily won Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards over artists like Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, thanks to millions of tweets with the hashtags #BTS_BBMAs and #IVoteBTSBBMAs that ARMYs cranked out, even breaking the record for most tweets with a specific hashtag within 24 hours at over 40.8 million tweets in just one day of voting.

If you know anything at all about BTS or their fanbase, it was probably very unsurprising that they went home with this award for the second year in a row. During their acceptance speech they gave their heartfelt thanks to their fans.

The group's leader, RM spoke to the crowd in English, “This time we had a chance to think about what ‘social’ really means to us, and some of our fans told us that our music really changed their lives, and now we realize that our words truly carry weight, thanks to you guys.”

Jimin then thanked fans and gave his love in Korean. See their acceptance speech in the tweet below.

Their performance at the BBMAs was the debut of their newest single "Fake Love," and on top of that excitement, this was also the first-ever performance by a Korean artist at the BBMAs. Kelly Clarkson introduced the group and jokingly donned a pair of huge earmuffs to drown out the fans' screams before welcoming them as "the biggest boy-band in the world."

If you watch BTS perform, you will see what all the hype is about, because its' not just any performance when it comes to them – it's flawless, powerful, and you can't keep your eyes off it.

The votes for the BBMAs are just one of the many records broken by this group, including "Fake Love" becoming the fastest music video to reach 10 million views on YouTube (4 hours and 57 minutes, beating Taylor Swift's 6 hours), gaining the most YouTube views in 24 hours for a K-pop artist with "Fake Love" earning 41 million by day one, and breaking the pre-order record in S. Korea by selling 1.44 million copies of their new album called Love Yourself:Tear.

BTS will perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show again on Friday, which you can catch on Local 4 at 3 p.m.

