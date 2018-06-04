Camp Fire is a unique experience for Michigan kids - Here's why

On Saturday, June 30, at 9:30 a.m., in Holly Michigan, there will to be swords, sorcery, and challenges for the brave.

Camp Fire Southeast Michigan is hosting its 3rd annual Percy Jackson Quest Day Camp! The location will be Camp Wathana, 9750 Milford Road, Holly, MI. The camp, a combination scavenger hunt and obstacle course, is open to kids 5-14 years old.

The Percy Jackson Quest camp narrative and activities are created by members of Shifted Lands, a Michigan-based organization that provides live action role-play (or, LARP) for fantasy enthusiasts of all ages. For those of you unfamiliar with LARPing, there are many different ways to do it, but what makes LARPing different from other sports are the storylines. It is this expertise in crafting interactive stories that Shifted Lands will be lending to Camp Fire.

“We try to make the storyline unique and flavorful,” says Joshua Brewer, Shifted Lands plot marshal and director of the Percy Jackson camp production. “The kids will be stepping into a world of rich and developed characters with which they can interact.”

Brewer and a staff of about 45 volunteers from the Shifted Lands fantasy games have developed an experience for campers designed to be both physically and mentally challenging.

“Yes, there’s physical combat, but we also stress logic and problem solving for those not as physically adept as others,” he explains. “Someone who might not be as good at one activity has a chance to succeed in another area of the game.”

Activities will include discus throwing, archery games, a climbing wall, zip lining, mirror mazes, aquatic adventures, and solving riddles and puzzles, all to advance in the mythical fantasy of the day. Organizers say it’s a fun way for kids to hold onto their childlike wonder for as long as possible.

The Percy Jackson Day Camp teams consist of five members and one adult chaperone. Team registration is $125. Individuals can register with one adult chaperone for $30. Price includes lunch and a snack (all of Percy Jackson’s favorite “blue foods”). To learn more about the Percy Jackson Day Camp or to register, call 248.382.8382 or visit www.campfiresem.org. Visit www.shiftedlands.com for more information about their organization.

