Korean-American rapper Dumbfoundead's concert in Detroit

Dumbfoundead stopped in Detroit for another nation-wide tour, this time performing right in the city at The Shelter.

‘The Yikes Tour’ has a staggering 31 stops, though Dumbfoundead postponed two in Canada in order to save his voice. At the Detroit concert, his voice was raspy and over-used but you wouldn't know it when he performed.

He was joined by different guests throughout the tour, and in Detroit he had rap duo Year of the Ox (YOX), DJ Zo who Dumbfoundead’s been working with for more than 10 years, and Nafla who came all the way from Seoul, S. Korea. YOX and DJ Zo joined him on his last tour too, and it was great for fans to see this group of friends who mesh so amazingly as artists perform together again.

Year of the OX (left: JL, right: Lyricks)

Meet & Greet package - Early VIP entrance to the venue, an individual photograph with the artist, a tour T-Shirt, tour cinch bag, and tour poster he signs for you personally.

General Admission - Just $15, since he likes to keep his concerts affordable so all his fans have the chance to see him.

The venue was small and intimate, so I was easily able to snag a spot against the stage, especially with my early entrance for the VIP ticket package. Between the meet and greet and the performance, fans bought drinks and mingled (and I may have taken some selfies in the cool lighting). You can still get close to the stage even with cheaper tickets, and even the higher tier tickets are very affordable, so if you get a chance to go to one of his concerts or one with similar ticketing, do it!

Madeline with VIP pass in front of the stage

Dumbfoundead

The artist is a Korean-American rapper from California who grew up in Koreatown, LA. During his performance, he talked about wanting to represent Asian-Americans who don’t have much representation in American media.

Growing up he didn’t have many heroes he could look up to, which most people of color in the U.S. can relate to. As he said, that’s slowly beginning to change and we’re seeing some more representation (he mentioned Black Panther, to the excitement of the audience) and perceptions of Asians are changing along with it.

He made some real statements while cracking the audience up at the same time because, naturally, he is a genius with his words. I advise following his twitter account because you can get a taste of his clever wordplay and blunt humor there. Twitter and Instagram: @dumbfoundead

Year of the Ox

YOX is a rap duo made up of artists Lyricks and JL. Their songs are always ridiculously creative and the flow switch-ups they create with their back-and-forth really stand out.

Instagram: @yox_lyricks, @yox_jl, @officialyox

Twitter: @officialyox, @writelyricks, @JL757

DJ Zo

The concert started off with DJ Zo mixing for us, and it was more than just a warmup for the crowd – he’s so good at what he does that we could have danced all night to a DJ Zo-only concert. He stayed on stage the whole night to back up the rappers. See video of him DJing on our 1d4 Facebook page.

Twitter and Instagram: @zomanno

Nafla

Many fans were particularly excited about Nafla’s guest appearance, as it was a rare opportunity to see the artist. I didn’t know much about him before the concert, but his set made me into a new fan. Nafla is from LA but based in Seoul, S. Korea.

Instagram: @nasungcityboy

A taste of the artists' tunes

At the concert they performed “K.B.B” (가위바위보/Rock Paper Scissors), which is originally performed by Dumbfoundead and Lyricks from YOX, along with Jessi and Microdot, two other rappers famous in S. Korea.

“Safe” points out the lack of Asian representation in media. I recommend the music video.

“Mijangwon” a song featuring some other L.A. born Korean rappers, including Nafla. It’s among one of Dumbfoundead's most well-known and well-loved songs.

YOX performed “A-Zn Foods” which is quite literally an A to Z list of Asian foods. The song was a hit with the audience and they asked people to scream when they heard a food they love.

A photo with Dumbfoundead was a part of the VIP package.

To see videos and more photos of the concert, go to 1d4 on Facebook!

See other pop-culture articles from 1d4, follow us on twitter, or follow my personal twitter @mermadge or instagram @mermadge.

See our K-pop articles, like one about a U.S. concert with 24K, Day6, or EXO, the K-pop group that performed at the Olympics!