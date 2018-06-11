'Detroit: Become Human' sells 1 million copies in 2 weeks

Quantic Dream's Deputy CEO spoke with French newspaper Les Échos and announced "Detroit: Become Human" had sold 1 million copies since its May 25 release.

We here at 1D4 loved the game, despite its weird, weird take on Ferndale. You can read our review here.

Quantic Dream's 2010 game "Heavy Rain," which didn't have a weird alternate universe Ferndale on the Detroit River, sold 5.3 million copies and took five weeks to reach 1 million copies sold.

It is unknown if it would have sold better if it had shown gamers a weird "Star Trek" Mirror Universe version of Ferndale like "Detroit" did.

