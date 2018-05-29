I just returned from a medical mission trip to Guatemala and this is what I saw

Ted Mecke is our newest 1d4 writer. He's recently returned from a medical mission trip to Guatemala where he distributed medicine and worked with children. These are his thoughts on his experiences there.

Last week, I traveled to a rural town in Guatemala to help diagnose and treat close to 500 patients. The conditions were difficult, but the people were the strongest I have ever seen. Being on the medical team, I was in charge of distributing medicine and vitamins to the patients. They ranged from new born babies to 98 year old great grandparents.

We began the trip visiting the local garbage dump. To put this into perspective, the garbage went for miles; it was so thick, that the trash had become part of the water and soil. You could spot methane gas leaks all throughout the site. The nearby rivers, which the people used for drinking water, were contaminated to the point where stomach parasite were a common problem. As a result, we gave anti-parasite medication to everyone we treated, with the exception of those who were pregnant.

The hard conditions did not keep the spirits of the Guatemalan people down. Out of the hundreds of people we treated, not a single one left our campsite with a frown on their face. Possibly it was because they knew we were there to help, but maybe it was just the sheer resilience of these people.

Out of all of the joys serving brought me, nothing made me happier than to see the children. Even though they had so little, they were not afraid to laugh and play. This was my second medical mission trip so I did have some experience under my belt; I had stuffed my suitcase with coloring books and stickers (or "stampas" as the children called them) in order to keep them busy during the long wait to see one of the three doctors available. These kids loved to make fun of my poor Spanish, or borrow my hat when I wasn't looking. Seeing their smiles when they got little treats, even just a toothbrush, made the trip worth while.





This experience was extremely fulfilling, and if you ever get the opportunity to travel to a troubled country to help someone who needs it, I strongly urge you to do so.

