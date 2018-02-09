Medieval Masters - Joerg Sprave

WHO ARE THEY: A possibly genius German man with a large back yard and a mischievous streak.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH: Amazing home made weaponry, and the resulting destruction.

WHERE YOU CAN SEE THEM: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVZlxkKqlvVqzRJXhAGq42Q

Joerg Sprave has such an infectious laugh that my wife and I have had several characters in our role playing games adopt that affectation. He is a burly, jovial man with a passion for home made weaponry. Particularly slingshots. His YouTube handle is Joergsprave, but he calls his channel "The slingshot channel".

When you hear "slingshot" do not think of a Y-shaped stick with rubber bands. I have seen this man use the power of elasticity to hurl bowling balls with such force that they destroy a car.

This dude will draw you in with a video about a full-auto crossbow, and ten minutes later you'll look up and realize that you have lost an entire evening by clicking "next video" and oh god it hasn't been ten minutes it's 4:30 AM.

Joerg Sprave is YouTube's patron saint of homemade havoc. While you watch Mr. Sprave level a European village's worth of scrap in his back yard with nothing but rubber bands, spare wood, and science, you will incidentally be learning basic mechanics, physics, and of course how crossbows work. This is an absolute must-watch channel.

