MBMBAM coming to Detroit

Lo, and though the breeze from the south was warm there was a sinister feeling upon it. The air did crackle with energy, and the birds did flee in terror, and the Masonic temple did put out it's herald: The McElroy are coming to town.

If you enjoy the idea of three brothers answering questions from "Yahoo!" while bickering, joking, and generally making merry, we cannot recommend "My Brother, My Brother, and Me" enough. If you have ever wondered what a 'deals warlock' might sound like, or had questions as to what 'taco neck syndrome' could be, you will enjoy this show.

They are doing a live show at the Masonic Temple on May 4 (nerds), and you can GET TICKETS HERE!

Jake is in no way affiliated with the brothers McElroy, but he is a big fan. You can see more unecessarily dramatic proclamations from Jake by checking him out on twitter: @MrAlexander313

