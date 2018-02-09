Medieval Masters - Lindybeige

WHO ARE THEY: Lindybeige, a light hearted scholar of medieval warfare.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH: He asks and then answers questions you didn't even know you had.

WHERE CAN YOU FIND THEM: https://www.youtube.com/user/lindybeige

BEST VIDEO: Analyzing the proper way to build a D&D style dungeon. Lindybeige, a light hearted scholar of medieval warfare.He asks and then answers questions you didn't even know you had.Analyzing the proper way to build a D&D style dungeon.

Lindybeige is the reason I watch videos about medieval weaponry. That man, who comes onscreen wearing a gambeson and talks in cheery tones always, got me addicted. He tackles much of the standard questions enthusiasts have about medieval warfare, such as how armor functioned and what tactics were really used, but he also touches on things that most people would never think to ask.

Why were halberds shaped like that? When people fled from battle, where was it most likely to happen? Who first had the idea to use horses in battle? How thick would a shield be in real life? Lindybeige has answers, or at least educated guesses, for all of this.

What really got me hooked, however, were his discussions on role playing games. Lindybeige uses his considerable knowledge of the medieval to analyze all sorts of elements about fantasy worlds, which so often are shown in a medieval time period. He discusses things like the need for arched ceilings in underground dungeons, why you might see specialized units of soldiers to hunt specific monsters, and unique problems some of the fantasy races might encounter.

Lindybeige does this all with a pleasant affectation, and while wearing a surprisingly cozy looking gambeson. He's the warm cup of coco of the YouTube medieval specialists. Who doesn't like a warm cup of coco? Monsters, that's who! Have at thee!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.