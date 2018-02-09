Medieval Masters - Metatron

WHO ARE THEY: A long haired philosopher with an extreme appreciation for arms and armor.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH: Discussing implements of warfare with a super chill dude.

WHERE CAN YOU FIND THEM: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIjGKyrdT4Gja0VLO40RlOw

Beginning every video with "Hello noble ones," the Metatron is something of an eccentric, even in a platform built by eccentrics. On YouTube he is a philosopher as much as a scholar of medieval warfare. Often he discusses the finer points of language, and how that affects our understanding of a given situation. On my favorite of his videos he makes a case for who would win between a knight and a samurai, but only before clarifying that it is a ridiculous question to ask in the first place.

You might watch him at first because his videos have awesome thumbnails and their titles pose interesting questions. When you become a fan however, it is because you realize that this presenter is incredibly insightful. He is educated, opinionated, and unafraid to call anyone on something he views as incorrect, whether that be other YouTube presenters, his audience, or major networks.

Case in point: watch him take on the Deadliest Warrior below.

