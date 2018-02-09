Medieval Masters - Schola Gladiatoria

WHO ARE THEY: A medieval weapons and armor expert who consults on movies.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH: You'll get a master-level education in medieval warfare.

WHERE CAN YOU FIND THEM: https://www.youtube.com/user/scholagladiatoria

I'm not sure that the Game of Thrones review is truly his best video, but it's the most representative of his style. This man is a bastion of reason in a world that loves having it's Hollywood heroes spin around for no reason in a fight. True story: I have never fought in a regulation HEMA match before, but when a friend who has said he wanted to fight with foam swords I agreed (because how much fun is that!?) and I won due to a move I learned by watching Scholagladiatoria.

This is not to say I'm a HEMA savant, but rather that Matt Easton, AKA Scholaglatiatoria on YouTube, knows what he's talking about. This guy has made hundreds and hundreds of videos, and each one is simultaneously fun, informative, and downright cool. He's so expert on medieval weapons, armor, and tactics, that he's acted as an advisor on big budget movies.

What I love from him in particular, however, are his critiques of pop culture battles. He has dozens of videos that go over the accuracy of everything from Game of Thrones to Predators to Star Wars.

Somehow he is one of the most serious YouTube medieval weapons experts and one of the most fun. He answered the question posed by a prominent YouTuber "What weapon would you use to defeat a fully armored knight?" with the straightforward answer, "A poleaxe."

The man is a delight to view, and if enjoy learning about medieval warfare and you do nothing else today, check out his channel!