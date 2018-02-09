Medieval Masters - Shadiversity

WHO ARE THEY: An author, historian, and HEMA enthusiast.

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH: Humor, facts, and charming presentation.

WHERE YOU CAN FIND THEM: https://www.youtube.com/user/shadmbrooks

BEST VIDEO: How and Why Castles Were Invented An author, historian, and HEMA enthusiast.Humor, facts, and charming presentation.How and Why Castles Were Invented

I have to admit that I hesitated when it came to listing a "Best video". This guy churns out nothing but fascinating pieces. He analyses the realism of movie weapons and armor on a level that competes with Matt Easton. He took Lindybeige's idea of truly analyzing RPG game settings from a realistic perspective and ran with it, making a whole series that goes into what weapons and tactics fantasy creatures would be likely to use.

I almost regret sharing this man's channel, because if you have any interest in fantasy at all, you will lose days of your life binging his catalog of videos. When you've finished watching all of his fantasy and medieval videos, you may then realize that he also has video game reviews, science fiction discussion, and other videos.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.