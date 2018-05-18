One minute reviews: Enter the Gungeon

"Enter the Gungeon" is a rogue-lite bullet hell video game. For you new gamers out there, this means that it is a top-down 2D shooter that rearranges the layout of the levels every time you lose.

I saw level one get rearranged more than twenty times last night.

"Enter the Gungeon" allows you to pick who you will play as from a group of 4 adventurers, each with their own unique talents. No one has a talent that makes it possible for me to complete the first level, unfortunately, and I'm quite convinced that the developers haven't bothered to program a second one.

Useless. All of you.

Once you've picked your avatar, which include nods to Doom Guy and Han Solo, you enter a DnD inspired dungeon. The minions are giant, animate bullets, and they attack you with guns, swords, and bullet spells. The concept is awesome; it's Sergio Leone meets Gary Gygax.

Unfortunately, I can tell you little else. This game is not forgiving. The boss fights are like Mike Tyson vs a preschool karate class. I say "bosses" because the boss of a level changes every time you are defeated. This is how I ended up seeing a pair of gorilla sized bullets that ordered around man sized bullets, or the giant bird with a mini gun, or the other gorilla-sized bullet with a crown and throne made of guns.

That is one swole bird.

It's not a subtle game, if you can tell, and maybe there's something positive to say about the fact that I found it so difficult. As much as the game seems to celebrate guns, it does at least make it clear that these things are dangerous!

Now if you'll excuse me, I need to play something slightly less stressful to unwind. Like Dark Souls.

If you are interested in this game, check out this no-damage-taken run by YouTube user "Gellot"! You'll feel terrible about yourself and wonder how you can possibly compete in a world where perfection is attained and given away as entertainment months before you even consider learning a new skill.



ALL BOSS BATTLES, NO DAMAGE - Gellot

