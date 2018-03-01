Playstation 4 exclusive 'Detroit: Become Human' release date announced

Playstation 4 exclusive "Detroit: Become Human" will launch on May 25.

This futuristic Detroit-based game follows the story of three androids who begin to feel emotions and have to decide on who they want to be.

Loosely based on a 2012 tech demo created for the Playstation 3, "Detroit" is being made by Quantic Dream, the same company that made "Heavy Rain" and "Beyond: Two Souls."

It's not the first time a futuristic Detroit has shown up in a highly anticipated video game. Set in 2027, a series of tech-companies have revitalized parts of Detroit in "Deus Ex: Human Revolution," while a less optimistic version of Detroit is shown in "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare." Its version of Detroit, based in 2054, has been flooded and walled off from the rest of Michigan, resembling an American equivalent to Pripyat.

