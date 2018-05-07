Pop singer Charlie Puth is coming to Metro Detroit!

26-year-old New Jersey native Chalie Puth is making his way to Clarkston, MI on August 2nd. His music features his powerful voice singing about relatable subjects. Our personal favorite Charlie Puth song is "Suffer" (check it out here!)

The young pop star became famous after releasing, "See You Again," a tribute song with Wiz Khalifa following Paul Walker's death. Since then, Puth has released his own hit songs such as, "We Don't Talk Anymore," "Attention," and "One Call Away."

