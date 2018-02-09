Get ready for Kingdom Come: Deliverance with The Medieval Masters of YouTube

Kingdom Come: Deliverance looks like it's going to be a fun, historically accurate, medieval adventure. No orcs or Dragons threaten the land, but highwaymen and an invading army mean to deprive your character of their coin purse, their life, or both. There's a lot of anticipation for the game, but a certain kind of person is more excited than most.

There's a special breed of nerd who full on studies HEMA (historical European martial arts), who cares about accuracy in portrayals of arms and armor, and who subscribes to YouTube history scholars to learn about life and warfare in a distant time. I am one such nerd, and I can tell you that people of my ilk will be able to appreciate Kingdom Come more than most.

If you want to get pumped for the game's upcoming release, check out our coverage of these YouTube channels. Learn how to face thine enemy, and end them rightly!

Click on the links below to see our picks for the Medieval Masters of YouTube!

SKALLAGRIM - Looks like a Viking, has the critical mindset of a professor. Frequently features demonstrations of medieval weaponry and armor alongside his analysis of historical fighting styles! He's also the man who began the "end him rightly" meme.

JOERGSPRAVE - If you want to hear a barrel-chested German laughing maniacally as he fires an automatic crossbow, go no further. I dare you to watch only one of his videos.

METATRON - If you've watched several hours of JeorgSprave, you're probably ready to chill out a bit. That's when it's time for the more philosophical, reasoned, Metatron. Part of the appeal of his medieval weapon reviews and combat theories is that he does so in the persona of a warrior-poet.

SHADIVERSITY - From the wooden throne he carved himself, this Austrailian author discusses "SWORDS, Science fiction, fantasy, philosophy and SWORDS!"

SCHOLAGLADIATORIA - Matt Easton has worked as a historical accuracy consultant on Hollywood movies, and he offers his take on the realism of weapons, armor, and fight scenes of the big and small screens. He also gives his theories about the use of arms and tactics in ancient warfare.

LINDYBIEGE - A laid back, thinking man's take on all topics medieval. He even includes fantasy critiques in his repertoire! An utterly charming channel.