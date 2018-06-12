Top Local Stories
Wixom police: Man wanted in deadly hit-and-run of teen bicyclist may be headed for Mexico
News
Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin lists California mansion for $12 million
News
Ann Arbor man found dead in basement of home; homicide investigation underway
All About Ann Arbor
Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge work: Here's what you need to know
Traffic
Handout/Getty Images
Here's the movie trailer-style video Trump showed Kim Jong Un in Singapore
News
CNN Video
Trump says Kim 'trusts me, and I trust him'
Politics
Report: Red Wings among teams pushing for Kovalchuk signing
Sports
2 Michigan bars named among best for beer in America
Michigan Eats
Here are the 20 coldest and warmest Junes in SE Michigan weather history
Michigan Weather
1d4
Who is the best comic book sidekick?
We're asking Metro Detroit who they love the most
By
Jake Draugelis
Posted: 12:54 PM, June 12, 2018
Updated: 12:54 PM, June 12, 2018
Get email alerts for local stories and events around the world.
Sign Up
Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin lists California mansion for $12 million
Deadly Wixom hit-and-run: $2,500 reward offered in search for driver
More than 11,000 Detroit Zoo-born tadpoles released in Puerto Rican pond
Handout/Getty Images
Here's the movie trailer-style video Trump showed Kim Jong Un in Singapore
Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge work: Here's…