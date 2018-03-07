2018 lineup for Detroit's MoPop Festival released

The lineup for the 2018 MoPop Festival on the West Detroit Riverfront has been released.

Acts this year will include: Bon Iver, The National, Portugal. The Man, St. Vincent, Vince Staples, Highly Suspect, Brockhampton, Daniel Caesar, Billie Eilish, Alvvays, Turnover, Rex Orange County, Dermot Kennedy, Homeshake, Jeff Rosenstock, Clairo, S.Carey, lovelytheband, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Empty Houses, Shortly, and Curtis Roach.

The festival is scheduled for July 28 and July 29, 2018.

“Bon Iver headlining Mo Pop for his first Michigan show in a decade is definitely a special one for all involved. We feel the 2018 lineup truly speaks to all followers of the event over the years and we’re proud to be able to use the platform each year to expose the city to so many blossoming artists. We’re six years in and haven’t repeated a band yet! I don’t think too many other festivals can say that.” Says Jason Rogalewski, Co- Director for Mo Pop Festival.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 9, 2018 at 10:00 AM ET at www.mopopfestival.com and will be priced at $99.50 for weekend tickets and $75 for single day tickets.

