2018 summer concerts: Live Nation offers $20 tickets for thousands of shows across Detroit, country

DETROIT - Beginning Monday, fans can snag tickets to more than 2,000 shows on Live Nation's summer lineup for only $20 during what the company dubs "National Concert Week."

The discounted tickets will be available from 8 a.m. local time Monday until 11:59 p.m. May 8 local time online, via the Live Nation app and local box offices, including the Little Caesars Arena box office in Detroit. Click here to purchase tickets.

Michigan's lineup includes a plethora of acts spanning genres. See some of the Detroit shows below and a full list of artists here.

May 20 – Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train at Little Caesars Arena

June 8 – Poison and Cheap Trick at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 12 – Thirty Seconds To Mars at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 28 – Brad Paisley at DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 29 – Paramore at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 1 – Ray LaMontagne at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 6 – STYX and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 7 – David Blaine at Fox Theatre

July 7 – Arcade Fire at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 9 – Lindsey Stirling and Evanescence at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 13 – Weezer and Pixies at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 18 – Kesha and Macklemore at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 19 – The Beach Boys at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 20 – Ms. Lauryn Hill at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 25 – Chris Brown at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 27 – Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 31 – Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 4 – Shakira at Little Caesars Arena

August 7 – Avenged Sevenfold and Prophets of Rage at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 7 – 3 Doors Down and Collective Soul at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

August 12 – Chicago and REO Speedwagon at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 16 – G-Eazy and Lil Uzi Vert at DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 11 – 5 Seconds of Summer at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

September 15 – Pentatonix at DTE Energy Music Theatre

October 5 – Kevin Hart at Little Caesars Arena

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.