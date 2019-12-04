Support a local musician & music education for Detroit’s youth by checking out the GRiZMAS Workshop

DETROIT – His name is GRiZ and he’s turning his star power into a festive effort to raise money for Seven Mile, an organization that’s serving Detroit’s youth through music & arts.

The initiative kicked off Tuesday night with the opening of the GRiZMAS Workshop in downtown Detroit. Proceeds from all sales will go directly to Seven Mile.

The Workshop is only a piece of a full-fundraising effort. Dubbed the “12 Days of GRiZMAS,” the DJ-music producer-saxophonist is putting on a special event every day until December 14th with the final two days being two always-amazing shows at the Masonic Temple.

In between the Workshop opening and the run at the Masonic, GRiZ will be hosting a secret party somewhere in Detroit, yoga sessions, a bowling night, an evening of holiday jazz and a lot more.

Click here to see the full calendar of events.

This is the Southfield natives 6th year of holding GRiZMAS in the city.

GRiZ has made a name for himself in the music industry, headlining music festivals like Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits as well as Michigan’s own Electric Forest and Detroit’s own Movement.

Check out some of his music here or check out one of this year’s GRiZMAS shows (while tickets are still available).

Or, pop into the GRiZMAS Workshop and say hi. He’s known to hang around.

The GRiZMAS Workshop is located at 1301 Broadway in downtown Detroit. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through December 14th.