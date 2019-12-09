Alan Jackson will be ‘keepin’ it country’ in Detroit next summer

DETROIT – Country music icon Alan Jackson will be gracing the stage at Little Caesars Arena Aug. 28.

The Country Music Hall of Famer will perform his greatest hits that have kept him alive in the hearts of country music lovers spanning generations.

Fans can expect performances of staple Jackson hits like “Drive,” “Gone Country” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Jackson is one of the best-selling musicians of all time with nearly 60 million albums sold worldwide. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017 and into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018, more than 25 years after his first chart-topping single, “I’d Love You All Over Again.”

Joining Jackson at the arena will be Canadian country music star Tenille Townes, who will be joining Jackson on a majority of his 2020 shows across the country.

Tickets, starting at $39.99, will be available for purchase at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster this Friday at 10 a.m.