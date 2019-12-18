Detroit’s Movement Music Festival teases 2020 lineup
Fest held Memorial Day Weekend
DETROIT – Movement Music Festival, Detroit’s annual Memorial Day electronic music fest, shared a sneak peek at the 2020 lineup Tuesday.
Ten performers were revealed, including Adam Beyer, The Black Madonna, Boris Brejcha, DJ Stingray, Four Tet, Kobosil, Louie Vega, Maceo Plex, Marco Carola and Seth Troxler.
More artists will be announced early next year.
Movement will be held May 23-25 at Hart Plaza. Tickets are now on sale.
