Madonna cancels final ‘Madame X’ show because of pain

DETROIT – Madonna said she had to end the North American run of her “Madame X” tour a day early because of “indescribable pain.”

“As I climbed the ladder to sing Batuka On Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries,” Madonna said in an Instagram post Tuesday. “With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get through the show.”

The singer said that doctors told her she has to rest so she doesn’t inflict “further and irreversible damage to my body.”

Her next scheduled date is Jan. 12 in Lisbon, Portugal.