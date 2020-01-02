A look at the most Googled songs in 2019 vs. 2010

DETROIT – A recap from Google shows how music search trends in 2019 compared to 2010.

It’s interesting, to say the least, especially the top trending song searched on Google in 2010.

“Pants on the Ground," which became popular shortly after Larry Platt performed it on “American Idol” early in the year, topped the list of United States song trends.

The song pokes fun at people who sag their pants. It was recorded and released a month after it appeared on the singing show.

Other top searched songs included Eminem and Rihanna’s “Love the Way You Lie," “Like a G6” by Far East Movement featuring The Cataracs and Dev, and “Bedrock” by Young Money.

“We Are the World 25 for Haiti” was also a top-searched song. The track is a rerecording of 1985′s “We Are the World." It raised money after a January 2010 earthquake devastated Haiti.

The top song trend in 2019 was “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X.

It’s not surprising, really, as the track skyrocketed to popularity earlier this year after it was pulled from country charts, apparently for not being country enough. That’s when Billy Ray Cyrus stepped in and added some more country flair to it.

It also was the only song released in 2019 to be one of the Billboard Hot 100 songs of the decade.

Other popular song searches included “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande, “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “Sunflower” by Post Malone and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.