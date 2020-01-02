The Killers tease ‘Imploding The Mirage’ album tracklist

DETROIT – The Killers released a teaser on Twitter showing a potential tracklist for their upcoming album, “Imploding The Mirage.”

The Las Vegas band’s last studio album, “Wonderful Wonderful,” was released in 2017.

“Imploding The Mirage” will be the band’s sixth studio album and is expected to drop this spring.

As easy as 1 2 3. pic.twitter.com/Tbbt5XcGGg — The Killers (@thekillers) December 29, 2019

This latest teaser wasn’t the first. The band shared another sneak peek with fans in October.