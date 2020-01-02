34ºF

The Killers tease ‘Imploding The Mirage’ album tracklist

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 06: Musician Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs onstage during the grand opening of T-Mobile Arena on April 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA) (Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Killers released a teaser on Twitter showing a potential tracklist for their upcoming album, “Imploding The Mirage.”

The Las Vegas band’s last studio album, “Wonderful Wonderful,” was released in 2017.

“Imploding The Mirage” will be the band’s sixth studio album and is expected to drop this spring.

This latest teaser wasn’t the first. The band shared another sneak peek with fans in October.

