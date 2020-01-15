Bon Jovi announces Detroit tour stop in 2020

DETROIT – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi is coming to Detroit this summer.

The Grammy Award winning band announced the “Bon Jovi 2020 Tour” today, presented by Live Nation, will start in the U.S. this June and play arenas across America, including Little Caesars Arena in The District Detroit on Sunday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. The “Bon Jovi 2020 Tour” will feature Bryan Adams.

Tickets (starting at $39.50) go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. For additional tour ticketing information, visit www.bonjovi.com.

Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets prior to the general public beginning Tuesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance, preshow hospitality, commemorative laminate and more. Check LaneOne.com for LaneOne details.