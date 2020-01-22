Rainn Wilson stars in first-ever Little Caesars Super Bowl ad: Watch teaser here

DETROIT – Little Caesars will debut its first ever Super Bowl ad this year.

The ad stars actor Rainn Wilson and showcases their new delivery service, which was announced earlier this month.

“It’s only fitting to use the world’s biggest stage to debut the biggest value in pizza delivery,” said David Scrivano, President & CEO for Little Caesars. “We changed the pizza game when we introduced HOT-N-READY, and we think our fresh take on pizza delivery has the potential to do it again. We’ve taken all of the things customers love about Little Caesars: extreme value, quality and convenience, and rolled them into our new delivery service.”

The ad will air during the 2nd pod of the 3rd quarter of the game.

"We’re excited to bring Little Caesars to such an iconic stage as the Super Bowl for the first time,” said Jeff Klein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Little Caesars. “And we can’t wait to introduce our new delivery service to the country in a really massive way. While we’re not sharing the full creative yet, you can bet the ad will feature the humor and playfulness that has long been quintessentially Little Caesars.”

Watch the two teasers below: