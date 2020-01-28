Do you have what it takes? Jeopardy! Test registration is open right now

Ever wonder what it feels like to stand behind a Jeopardy! podium?

Test registration is now open!

The Jeopardy! Test is the primary entry point for anyone who wants to compete on Jeopardy! It allows fans to qualify for an audition by taking the 50-question Jeopardy! test at a convenient time, using their home or work computer.

Each test is scheduled for a specific date at an appointed time, and it is given only once.

There are three upcoming adult tests in January:

January 28 2020, 5:00PM PT

January 29 2020, 6:00PM PT

January 30 2020, 8:00PM PT

If you pass the test and meet the minimum eligibility requirements, you will be placed into a random selection process for an invitation to an audition. Assuming you perform well at the audition, you will be placed into the contestant pool and could be invited to compete up to 18 months from your audition date. Making it to an audition is not a guarantee of being invited to compete on the show.

The same process applies to teens and college students, with each test specific to the next scheduled tournament only.

More FAQs here.

Visit the Be A Contestant tab and click “Register Now” to fill out the test registration form. You may be prompted to set up a MyJeopardy! account if you don’t already have one. To receive all test updates, make sure you’ve checked the box to receive the Jeopardy! email newsletter in your account profile.