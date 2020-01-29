What’s new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in February 2020
Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in February 2020.
New on Netflix in Feb. 2020:
Feb. 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Feb. 3
Sordo (Netflix Film)
Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)
Feb. 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original Comedy)
Feb. 5
Black Hollywood: “They’ve Gotta Have Us”
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)
Feb. 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Horse Girl (Netflix Film)
Locke & Key (Netflix Original Series)
My Holo Love (Netflix Original Series)
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Feb. 8
The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)
Feb. 9
Better Call Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)
Polaroid
Feb. 11
Good Time
Camino a Romaq Ball (Netflix Documentary)
Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)
Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)
Love Is Blind (Netflix Original Series)
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Feb. 14
Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original Series)
Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)
Feb. 15
Starship Troopers
Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)
Feb. 19
Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original Series)
Feb. 20
Spectros (Netflix Original Series)
Feb. 21
A Haunted House
Babies (Netflix Documentary)
Gentefied (Netflix Original Series)
Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)
Puerta 7 (Netflix Original Series)
System Crasher (Netflix Film)
Feb. 22
Girl on the Third Floor
Feb. 23
Full Count
Feb. 25
Every Time I Die
Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original Series)
Feb. 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers (Netflix Original Series)
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution (Netflix Family)
Feb. 28
All the Bright Places (Netflix Film)
Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)
Queen Sono (Netflix Original Series)
Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original Series)
Unstoppable (Netflix Original Series)
Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire
Leaving Netflix in Feb. 2020:
Feb. 11
Clouds of Sils Maria
Feb. 14
District 9
Feb. 15
Milk
Operator
Peter Rabbit
Feb. 18
The 2000s: Season 1
Feb. 19
Charlotte’s Web
Gangs of New York
The Eighties: Season 1
The Nineties: Season 1
The Seventies: Season 1
Feb. 20
Lincoln
Feb. 21
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother
Feb. 27
Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection
Jeopardy!: College Championship II
Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II
Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III
Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III
Feb. 28
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks
Primal Fear
Trainspotting
Feb. 29
50/50
American Beauty
Anger Management
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Free Willy
Hustle & Flow
Igor
Layer Cake
Rachel Getting Married
Stripes
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5
The Taking of Pelham 123
Up in the Air
What’s new on Hulu in Feb. 2020:
February 1
300 (2007)
28 Days Later (2003)
Adam (2019)
All About E (2005)
Bridget Jones Diary (2001)
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
Bridget Jone’s Baby (2016)
Buffalo 66 (1998)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cherry Pop (2017)
Earth Girls are Easy (1988)
For Colored Girls (2010)
The Fugitive (1993)
Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)
Ghost (1990)
The Girl King (2015)
Hitch (2005)
Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)
Hot Guys with Guns (2013)
John Q (2002)
Judgement Day (1999)
The Last Stand (2013)
The Last Warrior (2000)
Liz in September (2014)
Lord of War (2005)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
Margarita with a Straw (2014)
Ms. Purple (2019)
Menace II Society (1993)
Mimic (1997)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)
National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)
National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
Naz and Maalik (2015)
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
Precious (2009)
Robin Hood (1991)
Say Anything (1989)
Southie (1999)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Those People (2015)
Touched with Fire (2016)
Vegas Vacation (1997)
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Where We Go From Here (2019)
February 2
A Madea Family Funeral (2019)
February 3
The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
February 5
Warrior (2011)
February 6
Lego Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)
Angel of Mine (2019)
David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)
Disaster Movie (2008)
Wrinkles the Clown (2019)
February 7
Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
February 9
Alive (2019)
February 10
The Oscars: Special (ABC)
February 12
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)
For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)
Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)
February 13
Mister America (2019)
February 14
High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)
Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
From Hell (2001)
Racetime (2019)
Radioflash (2019)
Villains (2019)
February 15
28 Hotel Rooms (2012)
American Ultra (2015)
Anchor and Hope (2017)
Monogamy (2010)
Princess Cyd (2017)
February 17
American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)
Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
February 18
Super 8 (2011)
February 19
Getaway (2013)
February 22
The Prince (2014)
February 25
The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)
Run the Race (2019)
February 28
After the Wedding (2019)
What’s new on HBO in Feb. 2020:
Premieres
February 3 at 10 pm: McMillion$, Docuseries Premiere
February 3: The Teenage Psychic, Season 2 Premiere
February 7: The Shop: Uninterrupted, New Episode
February 7 at 11 pm: High Maintenance, Season 4 Premiere
February 11 at 9 pm: Avi & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes, HBO Documentary Films
February 17 at 11 pm: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 7 Premiere
February 18: Beforeigners, Series Premiere
February 18 at 7 pm: We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest, HBO Documentary Films
February 22 at 10 pm: Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One, Comedy Special
February 28 at 9 pm: A Tiny Audience (Episodes 2-4), HBO Latino
Theatrical Premieres
February 1 at 8 pm: Alita: Battle Angel (2019)
February 8 at 8 pm: Ma (2018)
February 15 at 8 pm: Shaft (2019)
February 22 at 8:10 pm: Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
February 29 at 8 pm: Anna (2019)
Movies Starting February 1
Cake (2015)
Casino Royale (1967)
Casino Royale (2006)
Defending Your Life (1991)
Due Date (2010)
The Honeymooners (2005)
Hostel (Extended Version) (2006)
Hostel Part II (Extended Version) (2007)
In A World... (2013)
The Island (2005)
Intolerable Cruelty (2003)
Last Chance Harvey (2009)
Last Tango in Paris (1972)
The Others (2001)
Prisoners (2013)
Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
Quantum of Solace (2008)
Side Effects (2013)
The Skulls (2000)
The Skulls II (2002)
The Skulls III (2004)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
Valkyrie (2008)
Voyage of the Damned (1976)
Winter’s Bone (2010)
Movies Starting February 6
Storks (2016)
Movies Ending February 13
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
Movies Ending February 29
127 Hours (2010)
Alfie (2004)
Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)
Body Heat (1981)
Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut) (2003)
Catfish (2010)
Chariots of Fire (1981)
The Darkest Hour (2011)
Despicable Me (2010)
First Man (2018)
Hail, Caesar! (2016)
The Hurt Locker (2009)
The Hustler (1961)
Jem and the Holograms (2015)
Jungle Master (2018)
The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)
Narc (2002)
Puerto Ricans in Paris (2016)
Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)
The Rundown (2003)
Son in Law (1993)
Widows (2018)
Woman On Top (2000)
Yogi Bear (2010)
