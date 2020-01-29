What’s new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO in February 2020

Here’s a look at what’s new on Netflix, Hulu and HBO in February 2020.

New on Netflix in Feb. 2020:

Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Feb. 3

Sordo (Netflix Film)

Team Kaylie: Part 3 (Netflix Family)

Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great! (Netflix Original Comedy)

Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: “They’ve Gotta Have Us”

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist (Netflix Documentary)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)

Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Horse Girl (Netflix Film)

Locke & Key (Netflix Original Series)

My Holo Love (Netflix Original Series)

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Feb. 8

The Coldest Game (Netflix Film)

Feb. 9

Better Call Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)

Polaroid

Feb. 11

Good Time

Camino a Romaq Ball (Netflix Documentary)

Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix Film)

Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)

Love Is Blind (Netflix Original Series)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Feb. 14

Cable Girls: Final Season (Netflix Original Series)

Isi & Ossi (Netflix Film)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)

Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (Netflix Family)

Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Feb. 20

Spectros (Netflix Original Series)

Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies (Netflix Documentary)

Gentefied (Netflix Original Series)

Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)

Puerta 7 (Netflix Original Series)

System Crasher (Netflix Film)

Feb. 22

Girl on the Third Floor

Feb. 23

Full Count

Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This (Netflix Original Series)

Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers (Netflix Original Series)

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution (Netflix Family)

Feb. 28

All the Bright Places (Netflix Film)

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 (Netflix Original Series)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita (Netflix Film)

Queen Sono (Netflix Original Series)

Restaurants on the Edge (Netflix Original Series)

Unstoppable (Netflix Original Series)

Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire

Leaving Netflix in Feb. 2020:

Feb. 11

Clouds of Sils Maria

Feb. 14

District 9

Feb. 15

Milk

Operator

Peter Rabbit

Feb. 18

The 2000s: Season 1

Feb. 19

Charlotte’s Web

Gangs of New York

The Eighties: Season 1

The Nineties: Season 1

The Seventies: Season 1

Feb. 20

Lincoln

Feb. 21

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Feb. 28

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting

Feb. 29

50/50

American Beauty

Anger Management

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Free Willy

Hustle & Flow

Igor

Layer Cake

Rachel Getting Married

Stripes

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mind of a Chef: Season 1-5

The Taking of Pelham 123

Up in the Air

What’s new on Hulu in Feb. 2020:

February 1

300 (2007)

28 Days Later (2003)

Adam (2019)

All About E (2005)

Bridget Jones Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jone’s Baby (2016)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cherry Pop (2017)

Earth Girls are Easy (1988)

For Colored Girls (2010)

The Fugitive (1993)

Getting Go: The Doc Project (2013)

Ghost (1990)

The Girl King (2015)

Hitch (2005)

Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party (2015)

Hot Guys with Guns (2013)

John Q (2002)

Judgement Day (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

Liz in September (2014)

Lord of War (2005)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Ms. Purple (2019)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mimic (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Naz and Maalik (2015)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Precious (2009)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Southie (1999)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Those People (2015)

Touched with Fire (2016)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Where We Go From Here (2019)

February 2

A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

February 3

The Masked Singer: Season 3 Premiere (FOX)

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

February 5

Warrior (2011)

February 6

Lego Masters: Series Premiere (FOX)

Angel of Mine (2019)

David Crosby: Remember My Name (2019)

Disaster Movie (2008)

Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

February 7

Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Indebted: Season 1 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

February 9

Alive (2019)

February 10

The Oscars: Special (ABC)

February 12

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

For Life: Series Premiere (ABC)

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (2019)

February 13

Mister America (2019)

February 14

High Fidelity: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

The Other Guy: Complete Season 2 (eOne)

Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

From Hell (2001)

Racetime (2019)

Radioflash (2019)

Villains (2019)

February 15

28 Hotel Rooms (2012)

American Ultra (2015)

Anchor and Hope (2017)

Monogamy (2010)

Princess Cyd (2017)

February 17

American Idol: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Duncanville: Series Premiere (FOX)

Good Girls: Season 3 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

February 18

Super 8 (2011)

February 19

Getaway (2013)

February 22

The Prince (2014)

February 25

The Voice: Season 18 Mid-Season Premiere (NBC)

Run the Race (2019)

February 28

After the Wedding (2019)

What’s new on HBO in Feb. 2020:

Premieres

February 3 at 10 pm: McMillion$, Docuseries Premiere

February 3: The Teenage Psychic, Season 2 Premiere

February 7: The Shop: Uninterrupted, New Episode

February 7 at 11 pm: High Maintenance, Season 4 Premiere

February 11 at 9 pm: Avi & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes, HBO Documentary Films

February 17 at 11 pm: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 7 Premiere

February 18: Beforeigners, Series Premiere

February 18 at 7 pm: We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest, HBO Documentary Films

February 22 at 10 pm: Whitmer Thomas: The Golden One, Comedy Special

February 28 at 9 pm: A Tiny Audience (Episodes 2-4), HBO Latino

Theatrical Premieres

February 1 at 8 pm: Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

February 8 at 8 pm: Ma (2018)

February 15 at 8 pm: Shaft (2019)

February 22 at 8:10 pm: Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

February 29 at 8 pm: Anna (2019)

Movies Starting February 1

Cake (2015)

Casino Royale (1967)

Casino Royale (2006)

Defending Your Life (1991)

Due Date (2010)

The Honeymooners (2005)

Hostel (Extended Version) (2006)

Hostel Part II (Extended Version) (2007)

In A World... (2013)

The Island (2005)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Last Chance Harvey (2009)

Last Tango in Paris (1972)

The Others (2001)

Prisoners (2013)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Side Effects (2013)

The Skulls (2000)

The Skulls II (2002)

The Skulls III (2004)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Valkyrie (2008)

Voyage of the Damned (1976)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Movies Starting February 6

Storks (2016)

Movies Ending February 13

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Movies Ending February 29

127 Hours (2010)

Alfie (2004)

Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004)

Body Heat (1981)

Cabin Fever (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Catfish (2010)

Chariots of Fire (1981)

The Darkest Hour (2011)

Despicable Me (2010)

First Man (2018)

Hail, Caesar! (2016)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Hustler (1961)

Jem and the Holograms (2015)

Jungle Master (2018)

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)

Narc (2002)

Puerto Ricans in Paris (2016)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

The Rundown (2003)

Son in Law (1993)

Widows (2018)

Woman On Top (2000)

Yogi Bear (2010)