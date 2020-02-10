34ºF

Rage Against The Machine to perform at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit this summer

RATM to perform in Detroit on July 13

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Little Caesars Arena (WDIV)
DETROIT – Rage Against The Machine will perform at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit this summer as part of its worldwide headline tour, officials announced.

The band will perform in Detroit at 8 p.m. July 13, according to officials with 313 Presents.

The seven-month run will mark the first time the band has toured together since 2011.

Rap duo Run The Jewels will join Rage Against The Machine in support of a new album coming out this spring.

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday.

