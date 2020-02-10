Rage Against The Machine to perform at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit this summer

DETROIT – Rage Against The Machine will perform at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit this summer as part of its worldwide headline tour, officials announced.

The band will perform in Detroit at 8 p.m. July 13, according to officials with 313 Presents.

The seven-month run will mark the first time the band has toured together since 2011.

Rap duo Run The Jewels will join Rage Against The Machine in support of a new album coming out this spring.

Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Thursday.