Report: Rick Moranis is returning for ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ reboot

DETROIT – Actor Rick Moranis is returning to acting with a role in the upcoming reboot of “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” according to Rolling Stone.

While he’s done some voice acting, Moranis hasn’t been on screen himself since “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves” in 1997.

The reboot is titled “Shrunk." According to Rolling Stone, Moranis left the move industry after his wife died. He decided to raise his children out of the spotlight.