Wu-Tang Clan to perform with Detroit Symphony Orchestra in March

DETROIT – The Wu-Tang Clan will perform with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in March as a part of a new collaboration.

The DSO announced the partnership with the historic hip hop group, which will include a concert at Orchestra Hall on Saturday, March 21.

Both a musical and cinematic experience, the program includes a screening of the classic martial arts film “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” – with the score played live by the DSO – and Wu-Tang Clan performing their groundbreaking debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) as the film progresses.

The program will be conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez, Principal Pops Conductor of the Nashville Symphony.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the DSO’s educational and artistic programs.

“This collaboration with the DSO is a great example of the bandwidth that hip-hop has and how its community stretches across the landscape of music,” said RZA. “Wu-Tang Clan has always made our music cinematic, and operatic in context of production and lyricism. The opportunity to elevate our sound with the sonic backdrop of an orchestra like the DSO is historic and monumental. We are grateful that the team at Quicken Loans Community Fund has invested in this unique artistic expression of the cross-genre production.”

“This unique partnership demonstrates what’s possible when an organization’s vision, world-class artists, and community support align,” said Chris Harrington, the DSO’s Managing Director & Curator, @ The Max & Paradise Jazz. “The DSO strives to create spaces and performances where all people can experience their world through music. Thanks to the creative genius of RZA and generous support of the Quicken Loans Community Fund, we’re able to continue presenting unsurpassed musical experiences – in this case, our orchestra alongside one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time.”

Ticket information:

A limited number of tickets will be sold during a VIP presale on Wednesday, February 19 beginning at 11 a.m. EST. Eligible VIPs will be notified via email and will have an opportunity to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 20 at 11 a.m. EST.

Tickets can be purchased at dso.org, by calling 313-576-5111, or in-person at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center Box Office (3711 Woodward Avenue, Detroit).