Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2020 North American tour so he can receive medical treatment in Europe

DETROIT – Shows on Ozzy Osbourne’s 2020 North American No More Tours 2 have been canceled so the singer can travel to Europe to receive medical treatment.

Osbourne will head overseas for the treatment after he is done promoting his new album, “Ordinary Man,” which is due out Friday.

A post on Osbourne’s Facebook announced the decision to cancel the tour.

Osbourne said he didn’t want to begin treatment and have to cancel shows at the lase minute. Some fans have had to change their plans several times due to shows being rescheduled.

“I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a s*** year. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six to eight weeks, Osbourne said “I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans. I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Refunds are available at the original point of purchase.

Those who purchased tickets will have priority access to tickets when Osbourne’s next tour is announced.