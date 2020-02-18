PHOTOS: Whitney vibes at The Majestic in Detroit before closing out North American tour in GR

DETROIT – Whitney performed at The Majestic in Detroit on Saturday, just one day before closing out the North American leg of their tour in Grand Rapids.

Chai, a four-member all-female band from Japan opened for Whitney. While their sound was extremely different from the headliner, they still managed to capture the attention of the crowd. Their colorful outfits and vivid sound brought a spunky energy to the beginning of the night with a punk rock, dance music vibe.

Whitney shifted the energy in the room when they stepped on stage. Their gentle beats and captivating sound permeated through the audience.

Whitney performs at The Majestic in Detroit on Feb. 15, 2020. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

The indie rock band, with roots in Chicago, dropped its sophomore album last year. “Forever Turned Around” deals with “the anxiety and acceptance that time is limited.” The album has 10 songs that touch on questions regarding mortality, doubt, love and friendship.

Julien Ehrlich is the lead singer and drummer. Max Kakacek is the lead guitarist. They both work together to compose the songs.

“The way it ends up working is one of us comes up with a basic idea for a song and the other person serves as the foil to complicate that idea. We ask, ‘What can we change to make it more interesting?’” Kakacek said. “A big thing for us is our ability to take criticism. We’re always open to new ideas. We approach it where we try to stretch a new idea as far as it can go.”

Keyboardist Malcolm Brown, guitarist Print Choteau, bassist Josiah Marshall and trumpeter Will Miller back the duo during live performances.

Whitney performs at The Majestic in Detroit on Feb. 15, 2020. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

Whitney performs at The Majestic in Detroit on Feb. 15, 2020. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

Whitney performs at The Majestic in Detroit on Feb. 15, 2020. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

Whitney performs at The Majestic in Detroit on Feb. 15, 2020. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

Whitney performs at The Majestic in Detroit on Feb. 15, 2020. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

Whitney performs at The Majestic in Detroit on Feb. 15, 2020. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

Whitney performs at The Majestic in Detroit on Feb. 15, 2020. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)