Michigan singer rocks ‘Voice’ stage with ‘Juke Box Hero’ cover

DETROIT – A singer from Michigan surprised the judges on NBC’s “The Voice” this week with an amazing cover of Foreigner’s “Juke Box Hero.”

Todd Michael Hall, from Saginaw, took the stage during blind auditions this week. The 50-year-old took the judges by surprise with his range for a rock cover.

Hall is best known as the lead singer of Riot V, but was also the lead singer of Jack Starr’s Burning Starr, which features the brother of Local 4 Business Editor Rod Meloni.

Hall signed on with Blake Shelton as his coach at the end of the round.

Watch the performance below:

And here’s a music video from Burning Starr: