Kanye West spotted rocking Detroit Red Wings jersey

Kanye West was photographed this week wearing a Detroit Red Wings jersey.

The Daily Mail reports West was leaving his office in Calabasas on Wednesday, where he was spotted wearing the Red Wings jersey, without a name on the back.

Kanye West sports a hockey jersey and gold chains as he leaves his office in Calabasashttps://t.co/j0mbfzDpOR — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 27, 2020

Kanye isn’t the first well-known rapper to rock the Red Wings jersey. Tupac famously wore the jersey while leaving a court hearing in New York back in 1994.