‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to film without live audience over coronavirus concerns
Concerns over the coronavirus mean big changes for “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Both shows will be shot without a live studio audience. Jeopardy’s primary focus is Alex Trebek due to his stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
The other factors include viewers traveling from different cities and the average age of audience members of both shows.
