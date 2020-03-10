‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to film without live audience over coronavirus concerns

Concerns over the coronavirus mean big changes for “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

Both shows will be shot without a live studio audience. Jeopardy’s primary focus is Alex Trebek due to his stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

READ: Trebek reaches 1-year mark in cancer fight with hope, candor

The other factors include viewers traveling from different cities and the average age of audience members of both shows.