PHOTOS: MOD SUN delivers inspirational, high-tempo performance in Detroit

DETROIT – MOD SUN performed in Detroit on Monday evening, delivering an energetic set at The Shelter.

The singer has been candid about about mental health and his sobriety, and he didn’t hesitate to open up during the show.

He said the night was a celebration for all the people who woke up happy that they did. He also repeatedly thanked his fans, saying their support has helped him through dark places.

MOD SUN performs at The Shelter in Detroit on March 9, 2020. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)

His performance was constantly fast-moving, and he only slowed down when he sat down at the keyboard for mellower tracks. Oh, and Tuesday is his birthday so that only added to the atmosphere.

MOD SUN is currently working on a new album. While it’s not yet ready, he did treat fans to a new track.

Check out photos from the show: