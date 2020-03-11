Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival releases 2020 lineup, new location

DETROIT – The Mo Pop Festival released their 2020 lineup on Wednesday, along with their new location.

The festival had been held on the West Detroit Riverfront for the last few years, but it will now be held on the grounds of Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne Park on July 25 and 26.

“We couldn’t be happier with our new location at the Historic Fort Wayne park which will provide Mo Pop a home Downtown on the Riverfront. It’s another one of those hidden gems in the city that’s uniquely Detroit and we can’t wait to share it with our fans in July.” Says Jason Rogalewski Festival Director for Mo Pop Festival.

This year’s lineup is: Khalid, The 1975, Kaytranada, Purity Ring, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Orville Peck, Still Woozy, Hippo Campus, Peach Pit, Girl In Red, Beabadoobee, Bane’s World, Beach Bunny, Dayglow, Kota the Friend, Oso Oso, Dogleg, Charity, Who Boy and whiterosemoxie.

Presale registration begins upon announce, and those who register will get the first access to presale passes going live on Friday, March 13th at 10 am ET. General on-sale begins Monday, March 16th at 10 AM ET at www.mopopfestival.com and start at $129.95 for GA weekend and $289.95 for Yacht Club VIP weekend passes.

Historic Fort Wayne is located at 6325 W Jefferson Ave, Detroit, MI 48209, just southwest of downtown Detroit.