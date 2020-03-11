Zac Brown Band postpones tour, including Detroit stop, amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – Zac Brown Band announced Tuesday that all stops on the band’s spring tour are postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The group was set to perform this weekend at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The band said all shows through Nashville’s April 25 concert will be rescheduled.

Fans should keep their tickets, as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates, which have not been announced yet.

The band’s summer tour has not been affected. That tour begins in May.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise around the world. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer confirmed the first two cases of the virus in the state during a press conference Tuesday night.

The virus has led to the cancellation of numerous events, including music festivals.