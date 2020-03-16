Elton John postpones Detroit shows due to coronavirus

DETROIT – Elton John is postponing several upcoming tour dates, including two in Detroit, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The tough decision has been made for the upcoming Elton John “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” shows on May 1-2 at Little Caesars Arena are to be rescheduled to 2021, as the health of Elton’s fans is of upmost importance. Ticketholders of the upcoming performances will receive new event information shortly and all original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.”

