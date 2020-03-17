Rolling Stones postpone ‘No Filter’ tour, including Detroit show, due to coronavirus

DETROIT – The Rolling Stones announced the postponement of the “No Filter” tour, which included a show at Ford Field in Detroit.

The iconic band was set to visit Detroit on June 10. It would have been their first visit to Detroit since 2015.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon," the Stones said in a statement.

Tour promoter AEG is advising concertgoers to hold onto their original tickets and wait for more information.

The Stones’ tour through North America last year was postponed after Mick Jagger had heart surgery, but the band rescheduled those dates and returned triumphantly to the road with a show in Chicago. Another of the rescheduled shows featured the announcement that NASA had named a tiny tumbling stone spotted on the Martian surface after the band.