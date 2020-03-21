Miss concerts? Live streaming marathon planned to raise money for people in music industry

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has canceled events around the world.

Concerts and festivals have been postponed or nixed completely, and music fans don’t know when they will be able to attend a live gig again.

Likewise, artists don’t know when they will be able to take the stage and make money again, and other workers in the industry who make concerts happen behind the scenes are out of work.

Next week, Bandsintown will host a multi-day, live streaming music marathon that will include emerging and established artists.

During the marathon, money will be raised for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The fund provides money to people in the music industry in times of need, such as the pandemic that has wreaked havoc on the industry.

Artists and streaming details will be released soon. Click here for more information.