‘Bored’ Detroit rapper goes viral with catchy quarantine song

DETROIT – With the quarantine looming large over the country, millions are simply in the house -- bored.

Well, thanks to an up-and-coming Detroit rapper’s use of TikTok, some people are dancing their way out of boredom, to the tune of about 17 million.

Curtis Roach is known around town as a smooth wordsmith that can entertain a crowd for hours without slowing down. But that’s hard to do when everyone is stuck at home. Thankfully, he also has an affinity for TikTok -- and social media in general.

Before he knew it, a song he made about being bored inside his house became the unofficial anthem of sheltering in place. (The song contains some explicit lyrics)

The song blew up, especially on TikTok. It was spoofed and re-posted by big names, including Janet Jackson, Chance the Rapper, Kylie Jenner and many others.

Being that he’s a wide-ranging rapper, he certainly doesn’t want to be put in a box right after being trapped in the house, but he may have more quarantine tunes on the way.

He’s happy his music is spreading joy and wants to remind you to wash your hands and maybe soon we can get back to seeing Curtis rock crowds again.

Roach released a full version of the song featuring Tyga.