‘Saturday Night Live’ to air all-new remotely-produced content Saturday

“Saturday Night Live” is returning Saturday, April 11, with all-new content produced remotely as the cast and crew practices social distancing.

The show is expected to include “Weekend Update” and other original content from cast and crew members.

The long-running sketch comedy show had suspended production amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s unknown if the show will return to its weekly schedule anytime soon.

You can watch the new episode on Local 4 at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.